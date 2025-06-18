IDF relaxes restrictions for Israeli home front

Following a situational assessment, as of 18:00 today (Wednesday), changes will be made to the Home Front Command's Defensive Guidelines.

As part of the changes, all areas of the country with the exception of areas of the Confrontation Line, the northern Golan Heights, the southern Golan Heights, Beit She'an Valley, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, the Arava, Eilat, and communities near the Gaza Strip will change from Essential Activity to Limited Activity.

It was also determined that the areas of the Confrontation Line, the northern Golan Heights, the southern Golan Heights, Beit She'an Valley (besides communities that appear in the list of exceptions), the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, the communities near the Gaza Strip, the Arava, and Eilat will change from Essential Activity to Partial Activity.

The changes will be effective from Wednesday, March 18th, 2025, at 18:00 until Friday, March 20th, 2025 at 20:00.

The public is required to follow the guidelines published on the official Home Front Command channels. Full guidelines are available on the National Emergency Portal and the Home Front Command app.