The names are different. The weapons are more advanced.

But the story? The story hasn’t changed.

Once again, we find ourselves staring down a Persian plot to wipe out the Jewish people.

Only today, Persia is called Iran.

They chant for our destruction. They arm our enemies. They fire missiles directly at Israeli cities.

And just like before, they think we won’t recover.

But if you think this is new, open the Book of Esther. You’ll find the same story.

Same region. Same hatred. Same target.

Back then it was Haman. Today it’s Khamenei.

And just like then, the world doesn’t see what’s really happening.

In the time of Esther, everything looked lost. The decree was sealed. The Jews were scattered, powerless, written off. There was no Iron Dome. No IDF. No sovereign state.

And God’s name? Not even mentioned in the Megillah.

But His fingerprints were everywhere.

One sleepless night. One twist of fate. One royal robe. And the entire story flipped.

The man who planned to hang Mordechai ended up parading him through the streets of Shushan, declaring:

“ככה ייעשה לאיש אשר המלך חפץ ביקרו”

“This is what shall be done for the man whom the king desires to honor.” (Esther 6:11)

To the crowds, it looked like a spectacle.

To Haman, it was humiliation.

But to his wife, Zeresh, it was a death sentence.

“If Mordechai, before whom you have begun to fall, is of the seed of the Jews — you will not prevail against him, but will surely fall before him.” (Esther 6:13)

She didn’t need prophecy. Just pattern recognition.

She saw what the rest of the empire refused to admit:

When you rise against the Jewish people and begin to fall — you don’t get back up.

And here’s what most people today are missing:

After that moment, Mordechai sent out a second decree. Not a plea. Not a protest. A command.

“So the king’s scribes were summoned at that time, in the third month — that is, the month of Sivan — on the twenty-third day of it; and it was written according to all that Mordechai commanded…” (Esther 8:9)

And what was written?

“That the king had granted the Jews in every city the right to assemble and defend themselves — to destroy, to kill, and to annihilate any armed force of any people or province that might attack them…” (Esther 8:11)

That day — the 23rd of Sivan?

It’s this Thursday.

Not last week.

Not next month.

This Thursday.

The very same date that Jewish fear turned into Jewish fire.

The day the divine reversal was set in motion.

Same date. Same region. Same seed of Mordechai.

And the same God still writing the story.

And now, as speculation grows that the United States may join the fight — not just to defend, but to strike — it’s becoming clearer by the hour: the tide is turning. What began as a regional threat is becoming a global reckoning. Nations are waking up. Evil is being exposed. And once again, the world is being pulled into a battle that’s not just political — it’s biblical.

Coincidence? Not a chance.

This isn’t history repeating itself.

This is a Heavenly reminder: you’ve seen this story before — and you know how it ends.

Because when the dust settles — whether in Shushan or Jerusalem — it always ends the same way:

“ככה ייעשה לאיש אשר המלך חפץ ביקרו.”

This is what happens when the King of the Universe chooses to honor His people.

And make no mistake — He keeps choosing us.

Again and again.

כִּי בָֽחַר ה' בְּצִיּוֹן — for God has chosen Zion.

He has never stopped. And He never will.