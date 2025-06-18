While Tehran was ringing with chants of “Death to Khamenei, Death to the IRGC” (Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps) over the weekend, numerous demonstrations in support of the Islamic Republic of Iran were taking place in major European capitals.

Along the lines of “anyone who attacks Israel is our friend.”

London was the scene of demonstrations, with protesters gathering outside Westminster. Participants hoisted Iranian national symbols. The Palestine Solidarity Campaign coordinated these protests, sharing images on digital platforms of crowds holding signs calling for an end to Israeli attacks on Tehran.

Commenting on the marches in London, Suella Braverman, a former Home Secretary and Attorney General, said: “These marches of hate on our streets show the total failure of multiculturalism. I am concerned for the future of Britain if this hatred is allowed to continue. The Iranian regime funds global terrorism and any support for the Iranian regime must be treated as support for al-Qaeda or ISIS. The Iranian regime hates our way of life and wants to destroy us.”

A spokesperson for the Jewish Leadership Council said: “Iran has been behind numerous failed plots on British soil, foiled by our intelligence services. Iran is a direct threat to the British people. The marching in support of this regime should be of concern to everyone.”

Paris has seen three consecutive days of massive demonstrations, combining traditional pro-Palestinian demands with explicit support for the regime in Tehran. Thousands of protesters set out from Boulevard Voltaire. Representatives of France Insoumise also attended these rallies.

The Iranian women's association Femme Azadi was very harsh: "When the pro-Palestinians suddenly support the Iranians... they are not supporting the people, but the executioners... Flag of the Islamic Republic at the left-wing pro-Palestinian demonstration in the heart of Paris. These same people who we have never seen at demonstrations in support of Iranian women, of Iranian youth, force us to see the flag of our executioners in the country to which we fled."

On the Place de la République in Paris, activists proclaim their support for the poor little Islamist state attacked by Zionist fascists. Is anti-Zionism Jean-Luc Mélenchon's only political compass? He couldn't care less about the Palestinian Arabs killed by Assad or the Muslims killed by all sorts of other regimes.

Berlin hosted two thousand protesters in support of Iran. But the movement extends beyond Europe, with New York's Bronx Anti-War Coalition planning an “Iran solidarity” rally in Times Square. Columbia University Apartheid Divest expresses solidarity with the “Axis of Resistance”—Iran, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Hamas—because it opposes “imperialism.”

It doesn’t seem to matter that last month the British arrested eight Iranian agents ready to strike in the UK, that France, thanks to Israeli intelligence, foiled an Iranian plan to attack a conference of Iranian dissidents, that Berlin has been the scene of covert Iranian operations against opponents of the mullahs’ regime for fifty years, or that in New York an Iranian dissident recently escaped an Iranian assassination attempt (along with Salman Rushdie). Or that the Iranian regime is holding two Frenchmen, Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris, hostage.

Meanwhile Amnesty International is silent about the missiles launched by Iran on Israeli centers. Who knows if a nuclear bomb launched on Tel Aviv would be considered “disproportionate” by the human rights “experts”...

There is a part of the West that is sick, dangerous and suicidal.