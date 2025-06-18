IDF strikes centrifuge and missile component facilities near Tehran

Over the past few hours, more than 50 IAF fighter jets completed a series of intelligence-based strikes on military targets in the area of Tehran.

As part of the broad effort to operate against Iran’s nuclear weapons development project, the IAF struck a facility used to manufacture centrifuges in Tehran that was designed to enable the Iranian regime to expand the scale and speed of its uranium enrichment to develop nuclear weapons.

The Iranian regime is enriching uranium for the purpose of developing nuclear weapons. Nuclear power for civilian use does not require enrichment at these levels.

The IAF also struck several weapons manufacturing sites overnight, including a facility used to produce raw materials and components for the assembly of surface-to-surface missiles, which the Iranian regime has fired and continues to fire toward the State of Israel. In addition, a facility for manufacturing components of surface-to-air missiles designed to attack aircraft was also struck.

These targets were struck as part of the IDF's operations against the Iranian regime’s project to develop nuclear weapons and its missile production industry.