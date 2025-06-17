Between three and five missiles from Iran were launched this evening (Tuesday) towards the territory of the State of Israel.

In the first volley, two missiles were fired - one was intercepted and one fell in an open area. The defense systems worked to intercept the threat. A security source noted that the THAAD air defense system also participated in the interception.

Alarms were heard in large areas across the country, including in central Israel, the Shefela, and Samaria.

In the second volley fired towards the southern region, several missiles were launched towards Israel - most of them were intercepted.

MDA reported that so far, no casualties have been reported as a result of the attacks. Several people were lightly injured while on their way to the protected area.