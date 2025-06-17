תיעוד: כלי טיס עוקב אחר משגר באיראן - ומשמיד אותו צילום: דובר צה"ל

Air Force Commander, Major General Tomer Bar, confirmed this evening (Tuesday) that during the recent operations against Iran, more than 70 Iranian air defense missile batteries were destroyed.

General Bar stated in a conversation with Air Force crews, "You performed excellently in your mission. You carried out the fastest approach I've ever seen. The results appear to be very good. This is a historic mission that could change the entire course of the campaign. We will continue and move forward until we achieve all our objectives."

With the launch of Operation Rising Lion, dozens of Air Force planes attacked, under the guidance of the Intelligence Directorate, a series of missile launchers and advanced radar systems across Iran, which were aimed at thwarting IDF airstrikes.

Iran's air defense missile system is equipped with advanced capabilities spread across the country and concealed within civilian infrastructure. The system's goal is to down IDF aircraft and disrupt its operations.

In recent days, fighter jets carried out about five waves of strikes, targeting Iran's air defense capabilities and creating air superiority for the Air Force. This paved the way for attacks on Tehran and other targets deep inside Iran.

At the same time, remotely piloted aircraft are locating and destroying missile launchers and radar systems on the ground. So far, the Air Force has destroyed more than 70 Iranian air defense missile batteries.