'It is time for you to be free; Iran can have a brilliant future, our friendship restored'
'We are fighting for liberty, peace, and the future of the Iranian people,' says Prime Minister Netanyahu to Iran's 'Final Word,' vowing to protect Israel and help free the oppressed people of Iran.
Israel National News Jun 17, 2025, 5:49 PM (GMT+3)
Iran
Operation Rising Lion