Israel's ongoing military campaign against Iran, dubbed "Operation Rising Lion" (Am KeLavi) was initially planned to last up to three weeks.

However, according to Israeli assessments, US involvement could dramatically shorten the conflict’s duration.

The operational plan, submitted to Israel’s political leadership, outlines extensive actions deep inside Iranian territory, targeting security infrastructure, nuclear facilities, and command-and-control capabilities.

A senior Israeli official told Israel National News - Arutz Sheva on Tuesday:

"If the US joins the campaign and supports Israel, it will be possible to achieve the operation's objectives and bring the fighting to an end by the end of this week."