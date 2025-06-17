The White House on Tuesday published a list of 15 comments made by US President Donald Trump since he took office, demonstrating his consistent position that Iran cannot be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.

"President Donald J. Trump has never wavered in his stance that Iran cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon — a pledge he has made repeatedly, both in office and on the campaign trail," the White House stated.

The following are the 15 quotes the White House presented demonstrating the President's consistent position on Iran, dating back to February 2025.

“Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. It’s very simple — you don’t have to go to too deep into it. They just can’t have a nuclear weapon.” (6/17/25)

“I want to see no nuclear weapon in Iran and we’re well on our way to making sure that happens.” (6/16/25)

“You can’t have peace if Iran has a nuclear weapon.” (6/14/25)

“They can’t have a nuclear weapon. Very simple. They can’t have a nuclear weapon. We’re not going to allow that.” (6/11/25)

“You have to view them as people and I don’t want it to be a violent thing, but they’re not going to have a nuclear weapon.” (5/16/25)

“I want them to succeed. I want them to end up being a great country, frankly, but they can’t have a nuclear weapon.” (5/15/25)

“I want to make a deal with Iran, I want to do something if it’s possible, but for that to happen, it must stop sponsoring terror, halt its bloody proxy wars, and permanently and verifiably cease its pursuit of nuclear weapons.” (5/14/25)

“Iran can have a much brighter future — but we’ll never allow America and its allies to be threatened with terrorism or a nuclear attack. The choice is theirs to make. We really want them to be a successful country … but they cannot have a nuclear weapon.” (5/13/25)

“We want it to be a great country. Let it be a tremendously successful, rich country ... but they can’t have a nuclear weapon.” (5/6/25)

“I want Iran to be really successful, really great, really fantastic — the only thing they can’t have is a nuclear weapon. If they want to be successful, that’s OK. I want them to be so successful and, you know, the Iranian people are incredible — I just don’t want them to have a nuclear weapon because the world will be destroyed.” (5/4/25)

“Iran can’t have a nuclear weapon.” (4/17/25)

“Iran has to get rid of the concept of a nuclear weapon. They cannot have a nuclear weapon.” (4/14/25)

“I want Iran to be a wonderful, great, happy country — but they can’t have a nuclear weapon.” (4/11/25)

“You cannot allow [Iran] to have a nuclear weapon.” (2/10/25)

“It’s very simple: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.” (2/4/25)