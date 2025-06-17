The IDF is continuing to strike targets in Iran as part of Operation Rising Lion. According to a defense official, the operation is in full swing, and the regime in Tehran took "a hard blow on its home field."

According to the official, "We can't give details yet about the achievements, but they are impressive. We know how to act in every part of Iran, not without dangers and challenges."

The IDF stated that the IAF will soon begin striking "new families" of targets. "The next step will be painful and surprising. Layer after layer, with orderly operational logic, which was planned out over the past year and a half at the Operations Directorate. We have plans for many days ahead."

Operations Directorate Chief Maj. Gen. Oded Basyuk stated: "Yesterday, we neutralized the Iranian regime's emergency military headquarters. We eliminated another Iranian Chief of Staff. We are prepared and ready to continue eliminating Iran's terror leaders one after the next. We continue to strike nuclear targets to advance our achievement according to the plan, at the correct timing."

He added, "We will continue to be ready in defense. I assume the Iranians will continue to try to hit Israel. We will not allow a nuclear Iran to turn the Middle East into a graveyard. We are striking the terrorist regime, not the people, who deserve a better future. The one that endangers us is the leadership in Tehran, not the people on the streets of Shiraz."