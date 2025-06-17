A spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Defense claimed on Tuesday that the country had successfully used a new missile for the first time, asserting that the Israeli military was unable to detect or intercept it.

Brigadier General Reza Talaei said, “Today, we launched a missile that the Israelis were unable to detect or intercept. We promise them more surprises ahead. We will break the back of the Zionist entity.” He further emphasized that Iran is engaged in a "forced war" and that the enemy is attempting to harm the capabilities and resources of the Iranian people. “We are on the defensive, but we are utilizing all of our offensive and defensive capabilities,” Talaei stated.

The general also referenced the broader scope of the conflict, claiming that “our defensive trenches are comprehensive, with every segment of our population playing a role." He added that the "aggressor demonstrated their hostility on the first night of the conflict by targeting women and children."

The spokesperson refrained from providing any details about the specific missile used or its capabilities, leaving the claim of its success largely unverified.

Earlier in the day, a senior Iranian military leader had revealed that the country had begun using "new and advanced" weapons, stating that the intensity of attacks on Israel would increase in the coming hours. According to the Iranian news agency IRNA, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed the launch of a new, stronger wave of missiles toward Israel.

Talaei’s statements were a part of a broader narrative from Iranian military officials, who have continued to assert that Israel lacks the stamina for a prolonged conflict. "The enemy cannot endure a long war, and in the end, the back of the Zionist entity will be broken," Talaei claimed.

The claim about the new missile system has yet to be independently verified, and no Israeli response has been provided at the time of writing.