Yaakov and Dasi Blue, a couple from Petah Tikva, were murdered, along with two others, early Monday morning when an Iranian missile struck an apartment building in the city.

The missile directly struck the exterior wall of the building between two saferooms, causing heavy damage, four fatalities, and dozens of wounded.

The couple's son, Ofir, wrote: "It is with great sorrow and shock that we announce the murder of our father and mother, the beloved and dear Yaakov and Dasi Blue, by a direct missile hit on their home."