Iranians are reporting that multiple branches of Iran’s Bank Sepah, which is linked to the Iranian military, were closed on Tuesday.

According to the reports, customers said they were unable to access their accounts.

“We went to the branch, and it was closed. We have no access to our account,” one customer told Iran International, a news outlet affiliated with the Iranian opposition.

The outlet reported widespread issues with debit cards from Ansar Bank and Kosar Bank, which are also tied to the military, with reports of failed transactions since the morning.

The “Gonjeshke Darande” (Predatory Sparrow) hacker group took responsibility for the attack and claimed to have "destroyed the entire data infrastructure of the the data of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Bank Sepah."

According to the group, “Bank Sepah was an institution that circumvented international sanctions and used the people of Iran’s money to finance the regime’s terrorist proxies, its ballistic missile program and its military nuclear program. This is what happens to institutions dedicated to maintaining the dictator’s terrorist fantasies."

There was no immediate comment from the banks or Iranian authorities on the reported outages.