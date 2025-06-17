חילוץ משפחה בזירת פגיעה במרכז דוברות המשטרה

Police officers from the National Enforcement Unit Operations Department and the Central District rescued a family from the rubble while searching the scene of a projectile impact in central Israel.

The police stated that the rescue was conducted using special technological means, which allowed safe entry to the damaged area.

Officers from the Central Division oversaw the impact zone with the other emergency services while working to save lives.

During the activity, the officers entered buildings that were struck to locate and rescue residents, using tools to remove obstacles and open closed passageways, including stuck doors, to bring the residents to a safer location.

According to the police, approximately 40 injured individuals were evacuated from the site. Most were only lightly wounded because they stayed in protected areas.

The police stressed that in a case of fallen munitions, one must stay away from the area, avoid filming, and allow security forces and police explosives experts to do their job safely.