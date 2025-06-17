President Donald Trump reaffirmed his commitment to addressing Iran's nuclear program during remarks made to the press aboard Air Force One as he headed back to Washington, DC, following an early departure from the G7 Summit in Canada.

Trump emphasized his desire for a decisive resolution to the nuclear standoff, stating, "I want a real end," and clarified that he was not seeking a temporary ceasefire. "I didn’t say I was looking for a ceasefire," he told reporters. "I want a real end, with Iran giving up entirely on nuclear weapons."

The president also expressed confidence in Israel’s ongoing actions against Iran. "The Israelis aren’t slowing up their barrage on Iran," he said. "You're going to find out over the next two days. Nobody’s slowed up so far."

On the topic of civilian safety, Trump noted that while he understood the gravity of the situation, his primary concern remained ensuring "people are safe." He added that he needed to be in Washington, where he could be better informed, rather than relying on phone updates while in Canada. "I need to be present at the White House, not Canada, to be well versed on the situation," he explained.

While Trump did not confirm whether he would send US officials like Witkoff or Vice President Vance to engage with Iran, he left the door open. "I may," he said, "but it depends what happens when I get back."

Regarding any potential threats to US interests, the president stressed a clear warning to Iran. "Iran knows not to touch our troops," he declared, adding that if they did, the US would respond decisively. "We’d come down so hard if they do anything to our people."

Trump remained tight-lipped about US military planning in the event of an Iranian attack on American bases in the region, refusing to divulge details on whether military leaders have provided him with options. "I can't tell you that," he said.

When asked whether members of the US Senate’s Gang of Eight had been briefed, Trump responded that it wasn’t strictly necessary. "We’ll be talking to them," he stated, "but it’s not necessary."

As for the long-term goal, Trump expressed hope that Iran’s nuclear program would be dismantled before it ever became a target for US military intervention. "We hope their program is wiped out long before that," he concluded.