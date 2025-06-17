Over the past two weeks, the Golani Brigade, commanded by the 36th Division, cooperating with special forces units and guided by the Intelligence Directorate, conducted a targeted operation to locate and map out large-scale underground Hamas infrastructure in the area of the European Hospital in Khan Yunis.

This is the complex where the body of Mohammed Sinwar was found.

After the tunnel routes were mapped by the Yahalom Unit and additional units, the route was dismantled in a complex logistical and engineering operation.

איטום המנהרה ופעילות הלוחמים בעזה דובר צה"ל

In an effort led by the Golani Brigade’s engineering battalion and with the division’s logistical support unit, dozens of trucks and cement mixers sealed the tunnel by pouring approximately 250 cubic meters of concrete in.

The operation in the area was carried out with precision and care to avoid damaging the hospital building.