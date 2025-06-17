Etty Cohen, a 60-year-old volunteer at a senior center in Kiryat Malachi in southern Israel, was murdered last night in her home in front of her husband, Rami, after the sirens that sounded across Israel to signal the start of the Israeli attack on Iran.

The suspect, an illegal migrant from Sudan, confessed to the murder and even reenacted it for the police.

The police investigation found that between Thursday night and early Friday morning, at the start of Israel's strikes on Iran, Etty and Rami Cohen went down to the bomb shelter. While they were in the shelter, they noticed the suspect entering their building.

Once the alarms ended and they were able to exit the shelter, Etty and Rami ascended to their first-floor apartment. For an unexplained reason, the door was open, apparently because the couple did not lock it when they left. When the two entered the bedroom, the Sudanese suspect stabbed Etty with a kitchen knife.