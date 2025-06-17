The leaders of the G7 nations have issued a joint statement condemning Iran as the "principal source of regional instability and terror," and reiterating their support for Israel's right to self-defense.

"We, the leaders of the G7, reiterate our commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East," the statement begins.

Highlighting the importance of Israel's security, the leaders stated, "In this context, we affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel."

The statement also stressed the necessity of protecting civilians amid ongoing hostilities, asserting, "We also affirm the importance of the protection of civilians."

Turning to Iran, the G7 leaders issued a strong condemnation, declaring, "Iran is the principal source of regional instability and terror." They reaffirmed their longstanding opposition to Iranian nuclear ambitions, stating, "We have been consistently clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon."

The leaders expressed hope that addressing the Iranian crisis would contribute to a wider reduction in regional tensions, including a cessation of hostilities in Gaza. "We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza," the statement reads.

Concluding, the G7 pledged to monitor potential impacts on global energy markets and to collaborate with international partners as necessary. "We will remain vigilant to the implications for international energy markets and stand ready to coordinate, including with like-minded partners, to safeguard market stability," the leaders affirmed.

All G7 leaders signed the statement, including US President Donald Trump, despite earlier reports suggesting he would not endorse the draft. A US official had indicated on Monday that President Trump would not sign a proposed version of the statement, which included language supporting Israel's right to self-defense, rejecting an Iranian nuclear weapon, and committing to energy market stability.

President Trump departed the summit early due to the escalating situation in the Middle East. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the President had a productive day, including signing a major trade deal with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, but would leave after dinner with fellow heads of state. "President Trump had a great day at the G7... but because of what’s going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State," she stated in a post on X.

Later, when asked by reporters about his early departure, Trump responded, "You probably see what I see… I have to be back early — for obvious reasons."