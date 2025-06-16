Iran 'orders' evacuation of Bnei Brak, threatens news channel

Following IDF orders to Iranian civilians to evacuate areas in Tehran that are near military targets, Iran published warnings in Hebrew that Israelis should evacuate Bnei Brak, threatening more missile barrages.

A message published in Hebrew with a map of Bnei Brak states, "Urgent warning to all those in the Bnei Brak area within Tel Aviv, as marked on the attached map. Please vacate the marked area."

"In the coming hours, Iranian armed forces will operate in this area, as they have operated in recent days in the Tel Aviv sector to attack military targets of the Zionist regime. Your presence there endangers your safety," the warning claims.

Iran also threatened to destroy the headquarters of Israel's Kan 11 news channel, which is located in the Givat Shaul neighborhood of Jerusalem.

Bnei Brak is its own city and not part of Tel Aviv as Iran claimed.

The Iranian warning appeared to be a response to a similar warning issued by the IDF earlier on Monday issued calling on residents of District Three in northern Tehran to evacuate ahead of an IAF airstrike on Iran's state media.

The warning, which was written in Arabic and Farsi, stated: "In the coming hours, the IDF will operate in the area, in line with its actions in recent days across Tehran, to attack military facilities belonging to the Iranian regime."

The military added: "For your safety and security, we ask you to evacuate the area designated in Block 3 according to the map. Your presence in this area puts your lives in danger."

Bnei Brak suffered a direct hit in an Iranian ballistic missile barrage overnight, killing a 75-year-old man.