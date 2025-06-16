Dean Elsdunne, International Spokesman for the Israel Police, spoke to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News in Petah Tikva, where an Iranian missile slammed into a residential building in Petah Tikva in the early hours of Monday morning, causing dozens of casualties and eight fatalities.

Over the past several days, Israeli police forces have responded swiftly and decisively to multiple impact sites across the country. One such strike resulted in a direct hit on a residential building, leading to the deaths of eight individuals and injuring many others.

“This is part of the ongoing pattern we have witnessed from the Iranian regime—once again revealing its true face by deliberately targeting our civilians, as has been the case at other impact sites from this latest barrage,” Elsdunne stated.

He recounted the rapid response of police units: “From the early morning hours, when our dispatchers received calls about missile strikes on residential areas, our bomb disposal units—among the finest in the world—together with additional officers, immediately rushed to the scenes. Our principal mission is to safeguard lives. Bomb squads worked to remove hazardous debris while other officers carried out evacuations of residents trapped inside damaged structures. Many required urgent medical evacuation, and tragically, there were also fatalities.”

Elsdunne underscored the resilience and commitment of the Israel Police: “Despite the challenges, our officers will continue their efforts. We will not be deterred in our duty to protect the public. With hundreds of rockets launched and dozens making impact, this is the result we are facing. Nevertheless, our police are fully prepared to serve the civilian population to the utmost of their ability.”

The police have also established a dedicated hotline for those who have lost contact with loved ones. The number, 115, is now active. “We train year-round for scenarios such as these,” Elsdunne noted, “and have been on the highest level of alert since the start of this campaign targeting Iranian infrastructure—those very individuals who have openly declared their intention to annihilate Israel, the United States, and everything that represents Western values and ideology. This narrative cannot be distorted; we must recognise precisely whom we are confronting. The current attacks against Israeli civilians are proof of that.”

Addressing the troubling fact that one of the rockets directly struck a protected shelter room, Elsdunne commented: “This is of serious concern. While absolute protection is never guaranteed, what we are witnessing—both here and at other sites—is that adherence to the Home Front Command’s directives has unquestionably saved lives. The magnitude of the explosive force and the extensive infrastructure damage underscore the severity of the attacks. Yet, the casualty figures remain remarkably low.”

“Even a single loss is a profound tragedy,” he added. “But the relatively low casualty count is directly tied to the public’s discipline, sense of responsibility, and cooperation. We urge citizens to continue following safety instructions meticulously. It is this collective effort that is safeguarding lives.”