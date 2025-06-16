For decades, the Islamic Republic has crushed the soul of Iran under its iron fist, a tyrannical regime that has bled its people dry, sowing terror, poverty, and despair. This monstrous machine, built on fanaticism and oppression, has choked the life from a proud nation, silencing voices with brutality, imprisoning dreamers, and executing dissenters.

But now, although Israel's blocking internet in Iran hides it from the Western media, the ground shakes with the fury of a people awakening. The Iranian masses are rising, their rage a wildfire, fueled by years of suffering and ignited by a blazing truth: Israel, led by the indomitable Benjamin Netanyahu, has become their liberator, striking the regime’s heart with unrelenting force. This is no time for whispers or hesitation—this is the hour of thunder, the moment for Iran to seize its freedom and for Israel to repay an ancient debt forged by Cyrus the Great 2,500 years ago.

The Islamic Republic is a cancer, devouring Iran’s spirit and spreading its poison across the Middle East. It has turned a once-vibrant civilization into a prison, where women are beaten for showing their hair, where youth are tortured for daring to dream, and where entire communities are starved to fund the regime’s proxy wars.

The ayatollahs, cloaked in false piety, have looted Iran’s wealth to build missiles and militias, leaving millions in poverty while their Revolutionary Guards crush skulls and break spirits. This is not governance—it is slavery. The regime’s nuclear ambitions, a dagger aimed at the world, have only tightened the noose around Iran’s neck, chaining its people to a future of isolation and fear.

But the chains are breaking. Israel’s Operation Rising Lion, a relentless storm of precision strikes, has smashed the regime’s nuclear facilities, obliterated its military command, and gutted its ballistic missile arsenal. Over 200 targets— command centers, enrichment sites, fuel depots—lie in ruins, their ashes a testament to Israel’s resolve.

Netanyahu, a warrior-king in the mold of ancient heroes, has not merely attacked; he has unleashed a reckoning. “We will hit every site, every target of the ayatollah regime,” he declared, his words a clarion call to a people yearning for liberation. The regime’s leaders, from Khamenei to those who are left of his bloodthirsty generals, are not just shaken; they are packing their bags and hiding, their grip on power crumbling, as Israel’s jets roar over Tehran.

This is no coincidence but destiny. Over 2,500 years ago, Cyrus the Great, Persia’s enlightened ruler, freed the Jews from Babylonian captivity, restoring their dignity and homeland. Now, Benjamin Netanyahu repays that ancient debt, not with words but fire and steel.

Israel’s strikes are not just military—they are a beacon, a call to arms for every Iranian who has suffered under the regime’s boot. “The time has come for the Iranian people to unite around your flag and its historic legacy,” Netanyahu thundered, echoing the cry of “Woman, Life, Freedom - Zan, Zendegi, Azadi.”

This is not Israel against Iran; this is Israel and Iran’s true sons and daughters against a common enemy—the murderous Islamic Republic that has oppressed both nations.

Iranian people hear this call. The streets pulse with defiance across cities and villages, from Tehran to Tabriz. Social media burns with voices proclaiming what the regime fears most: “The vast majority of us Iranians, 90% or more, support Israel,” one post declares, capturing the sentiment of millions. The 2022 “Woman, Life, Freedom” uprising showed the world Iran’s courage, as women burned their hijabs and men faced bullets for liberty.

Now, with the regime’s defenses shattered and its commanders dead, the moment is ripe. This is not a protest—it is a revolution. The Iranian people are not begging for scraps; they must be ready to tear down the ayatollahs’ empire and reclaim their nation.

The regime’s retaliation—missiles raining on Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa, targeting civilians—only exposes its desperation. These are the death throes of a beast cornered, lashing out as its power collapses. Over 100 missiles and drones, launched in their so-called “True Promise 3,” have killed innocents, including the elderly and children, in Israel.

But Israel stands unbroken, intercepting threats with iron resolve, its people united, its military unmatched. The regime’s boasts of “strategic targets” are hollow; their strikes are reckless, their defenses porous. Netanyahu’s warning—“More is on the way”—is no idle threat. Israel’s campaign will not stop until the ayatollahs’ regime is ash, its nuclear dreams buried, and its terror machine dismantled.

This war is Iran’s chance, its only chance, to rise. The regime’s weakness is laid bare: its commanders dead, its nuclear sites in ruins, its economy crippled. The Iranian people must seize this moment, flooding the streets in millions, tearing down the symbols of oppression, and driving the mullahs from power.

The opposition, though fragmented, pulses with potential. Many feel thaat exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi, heir to Iran’s proud monarchy, is the only chance for a free Iran. Israel’s strikes have cleared the path; now the Iranian people must charge through it, armed with courage and the dream of a nation reborn.

Israel’s fight is Iran’s fight. Netanyahu’s vision is not just the destruction of a nuclear threat but the liberation of a people. The ayatollahs have brought Iran to its knees, but Israel has given it a sword.

“Your light will defeat the darkness,” Netanyahu told Iranians, and they are answering. The regime’s days are numbered, its lies unraveling, its terror crumbling. This is the hour of reckoning, when Iran’s ancient glory will rise again, hand in hand with Israel, as brothers in freedom. The thunder of rebellion rolls; the Islamic Republic will fall.