The IDF has completed a wide-scale wave of strikes to degrade the Iranian regime’s weapons production capabilities.

Following the wide-scale wave of strikes carried out earlier on Sunday on infrastructure belonging to the Quds Force, the IRGC, and the Iranian military in Tehran, numerous weapons production sites across Iran were targeted.

Strike on a site for the production of navigation and missile systems IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Strike on a production site for components of aerial defense systems belonging to the IRGC IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Planetary mixer designed for the production of surface-to-surface missile engines

Strike on a site for producing fuels for various types of missiles IDF Spokesperson's Unit