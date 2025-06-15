National Security Council warns: Don't enter Israel from Sinai or Jordan

The National Security Council has issued a message to Israeli citizens abroad, warning of significant danger in attempting to enter Israel via overland routes from Jordan and Sinai, due to the closure of Ben Gurion Airport from June 12 until further notice.

It was clarified that Sinai and Jordan are under Level 4 travel warnings—indicating a high threat—and the recommendation is to avoid traveling to these regions, especially during this period of heightened security tension.

The Council urges Israelis to await official updates from the Ministry of Transportation regarding the resumption of flights.