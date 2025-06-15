Reservists reinforce the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit following the launch of Operation Rising Lion targeting objectives in Iran.

Among those joining the effort is Daniel Hagari, who returned to assist the unit at the request of IDF Spokesperson Brigadier General Daniel Hagari.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit stated: “Daniel Hagari is supporting the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, alongside many reservists who were called up following the launch of the operation, at the request of IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin.”

Defrin previously served as a combat commander, fought and was wounded during the Second Lebanon War as a tank battalion commander, and continued his significant military service in the IDF. In his last position, he headed the ‘Tevel’ Division for International Cooperation.

Hagari enlisted in 1995 into Shayetet 13, the IDF Navy’s elite commando unit. Throughout his military career, he served as commander of Shayetet 13, head of the Navy’s Operations Department, and Chief of Staff to the IDF Chief of General Staff. Since March 2023, he served as the IDF Spokesperson and became a prominent public figure during the war.