In a world increasingly numb to war, terror, and geopolitical chaos, it’s easy to scroll past headlines. But if you’re paying attention—really paying attention—you’ll realize something extraordinary is unfolding right now. And it’s not just military. It’s miraculous.

This is not a typical war. It’s not another round of rocket fire from Gaza or a proxy battle in the shadows. What we’re witnessing is an unprecedented moment in modern history—a war of survival, strategy, and divine orchestration. And the fact that it’s being led by a country the size of New Jersey should stop everyone in their tracks.

Let’s be clear: Israel struck first. And thank God it did.

After years of intelligence gathering and diplomatic warnings, Iran was closing in on a nuclear weapon. The world yawned. Israel acted. With clarity and conviction, Israel launched one of the boldest preemptive operations in modern military history—deep into Iranian territory.

Iranian nuclear sites were struck. Top IRGC commanders were eliminated. The backbone of Iran’s drone, missile, and nuclear programs was shaken in a single night.

In response, Iran fired hundreds of ballistic missiles and explosive drones from its own soil—openly targeting Israeli cities, civilians, and critical infrastructure. It wasn’t covert. It wasn’t through proxies. It was direct, deliberate, and devastating in its intent.

And yet—we’re still standing.

Yes, there have been casualties, unfortunately.

Lives lost. Homes destroyed. The devastation in Bat Yam last night was a gut punch, a painful reminder that even one missile is one too many. But let’s step back and look at the scale: hundreds of missiles fired, many with high payloads, aimed at dense urban areas—and still, the damage isn’t what it should be. It should have been far worse.

That’s not just Iron Dome. That’s Hashem.

“If not for the Lord, who was on our side… when men rose up against us, they would have swallowed us alive.” (Psalm 124)

And if you really want to talk miracles—how about this: Israel had been preparing for this moment for years. Quietly. Silently. While the world debated and appeased, the Mossad was busy building a drone base inside Iran. Think about that. Not just sabotage. Not just spying. An entire Israeli covert drone program, operating for years in the belly of the beast—right under the regime’s nose.

You don’t pull off something like that without precision, patience—and a heavy dose of divine help.

Israel is now defending against Iranian missile barrages, continuing operations in Gaza, and neutralizing threats from Yemen. It’s a full-spectrum war being fought by a tiny nation under existential threat—and yet the people are strong, the army is focused, and the spirit of this nation is on fire.

And this isn’t just Israel’s war.

When Israel knocks out Iranian drone hubs, it disrupts the very same supply chain fueling Russian attacks on Ukraine. When it intercepts shipments from Yemen, it protects global trade routes. When it holds the line, it keeps the fire from spreading across the region.

A strong Israel is a global blessing.

Whether the world admits it or not, it benefits every time the Jewish state survives, defends itself, and—in moments like this—leads.

So call it strategy. Call it strength. Call it resolve.

But I call it what it is: the Hand of God.

Because only a people with eternity in their bones could do what Israel is doing right now.

And only a blind world would dare ignore it.