Trump can’t do miracles

Trump came into office with a magnificent to-do list.

Immediately, there would be peace in our time between Israel and Hamas, between Russia and Ukraine, and between Iran and the rest of the civilized world.

Hamas was warned that all hell would break loose unless all the hostages were released immediately.

Trump is a good man and a powerful leader. But why, so far at least, has he failed so miserably on all [those] counts?

That’s because he really is a good man who puts it out there and hopes for the best, and finally this wasn’t good enough for Israel, so far as Iran.

Operation Rising Lion was given the green light after all the talking was going nowhere, as meanwhile rockets were being fitted with nukes.

The countdown had begun.

The mullahs were ecstatic. They praised Allah. They praised Mohammad. This was the moment they’d been waiting for since they overthrew the Shah and took over in 1979.

Since that time, nothing was more urgent to them than the destruction of Israel…and since that time they played the world for a sucker.

Nukes? What nukes? Those are simply scientific experiments for peaceful purposes.

No one believed this, but meanwhile they were given more time to proceed with their nuke program.

And the world shrugged.

Something didn’t sound right when they refused to allow inspectors to watch what they’re doing.

According to the rules they were supposed to submit themselves for inspection, but apparently, when you are big enough and bad enough rules do not apply.

Over the years, Israel watched the comedy with mounting dread. The mullahs seemed to always come up with the better hand.

From one US president to the next, up to and including Trump, they all said, “Iran will never get the bomb.”

Can you blame the Israelis for being cynical?

Can you blame Netanyahu if he told Trump, “Thank you, Mr. President, but I’ll take it from here?”

Can you blame Netanyahu if he told the Israeli people, “if not now, when?”





