Two Israeli citizens were arrested over the weekend as part of a joint Shin Bet and police security-related investigation.

The arrests were conducted on suspicion of security-related offenses, which were allegedly committed under Iranian guidance. The investigation is being conducted by the International Crime Investigations Unit in Lahav 433.

The Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court issued a 30-day gag order per the police's request, prohibiting the publication of details from the investigation or details that could identify the suspects.