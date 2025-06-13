Israel has destroyed the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran, and successfully thwarted Iran's attempted largescale UAV attack on Israel.

The attempted UAV attack was in retaliation for an early-morning series of strikes on its military and nuclear sites and high-level officials.

Following the announcement that all UAVs had been successfully intercepted, the IDF's Home Front Command updated that there is no longer a need to remain near a shelter.

Missile and UAV launches are still possible, the Home Front Command clarified, but the public does not need to shelter in place, although the ban on gatherings remains in place.

Shortly afterwards, the IDF reported that it had destroyed a large number of ballistic missiles aimed towards Israel.