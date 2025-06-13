HaRav Dov Begon is Head of Yeshivat Machon Meir in Jerusalem.

The Sages, when analyzing the enemies of Israel and their intentions, liken them to wild animals. They relate a parable about a man who was walking on the road when confronted by a wolf. After he escaped he told the story of the wolf. After a passage of time, he was confronted by a lion, escaped, and told the story of the lion and of the wolf. Finally, he encountered a snake, escaped, but he forgot the previous stories and only told the story of the snake. It is similar regarding Israel: "The latter troubles cause the former ones to be forgotten” (Berachot 13).

The Maharsha explains - the Egyptian exile is likened to the wolf, the Babylonian exile to the lion, and the war of Gog and Magog to the snake.

Why are Israel’s enemies in the last generation compared to a snake?

Rabbi Kook, of blessed memory, explains that the opposition of the nations to Am Yisrael throughout history benefited them in some way; either by enhancing their own standing and needs at the expense of Israel’s destruction, thus appeasing their envy, or because they feared that their power would weaken as Israel’s spiritual strength increased.

However, the war of Gog and Magog against Israel is different: it comes solely from the desire to harm and destroy, not because Israel is a threat. Israel is already in its Land desiring peace with all its neighbors. Enemies seeking our harm are motivated by jealousy of God's glory which is magnified through the Nation of Israel in its Land. They, like Amalek, rise up against us with a demonic hatred.

Therefore this enemy is like a snake which bites without any benefit to itself, unlike the lion and the wolf who attack to feed themselves. Such an attack is extremely dangerous, but precisely from it, Israel’s salvation will arise, and God's great and Holy Name will be sanctified.

Currently, the enemies of Israel fighting against us act like a snake - their sole purpose is to harm Israel without any benefit to themselves. Their end will be like that of the ancient serpent: "Cursed are you from all the cattle and all the beasts of the field..." As it says, "The best of snakes, crush its head." Amen, may it be His Will.