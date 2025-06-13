All the slogans of the officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the regime's propaganda machine are built around five main themes:

1. The Name of Iran:

The Islamic Republic always considers itself the master of the Islamic Ummah and has no respect or value for Iranian culture, history, or identity. However, whenever it faces danger, it exploits the name of Iran. Today, it accuses Israel and the West of disrespecting the Iranian people’s rights.

But the ruling regime—an occupying, looting, and repressive force—has hijacked Iran and never has, nor ever will, represent the Iranian people. These nuclear facilities have nothing to do with the people of Iran. The Iranian nation’s plundered wealth has been spent on pyrotechnics and the bullying of the Islamic Republic.

2. Insistence on Enrichment:

All current and former officials, military, intelligence, and parliament members loudly proclaim through the media that the Islamic Republic will not shut down its nuclear facilities, will continue uranium enrichment, and even refers to it as a means of waging war against global domination.

3. Selling the Peaceful Dream:

This regime, founded on the destructive ideology of Khomeinism—whose core is deeply rooted in hostile enmity toward America, Israel, and the West—uses Islamic terrorism as its sole tool. So, what kind of fool in international politics could believe in its peaceful ambitions? When, according to its rigid and the anti-civilization ideology of Khomeini, enrichment is promoted as a tool for defeating enemies and achieving the triumph of Islamic terrorism, what trust can remain?

4. Insulting Trump:

Much like the former terrorists of the Mansouroun group (such as Rezaei and Shamkhani), who call Trump delusional, a bluffer, delirious, confused, and a dream-seller, or like Khamenei's chief of staff who claims Trump is begging for negotiations. There’s no need to elaborate on the Tehran dictator's remarks against Trump—they speak for themselves.

5. Profit from the Deal:

This refers to the demand that all sanctions be lifted so that all funds can once again be funneled into Islamic terrorism, expanding regional influence, aiding transnational terrorist networks, and developing nuclear weapons.

The world was nearing the conclusion that the Islamic Republic is engaged in secret nuclear activity, possesses undeclared nuclear material, cannot provide credible technical answers to the global community, and has increased its stockpile of 60% enriched uranium. Israel, however, had already realized that Iran may at any moment announce the production of an atomic bomb or nuclear weapon.

And the negotiations in Oman? Reaching an agreement with a regime whose religious decrees are all based on lies, deceit, manipulation, and fraud is impossible. The Shia clerical establishment deceived and misled the world. The Islamic Republic has never abided by its nuclear commitments. Any optimism or temporary agreement with a state sponsor of Islamic terrorism harboring nuclear ambitions is a sign of ignorance and folly.

In the draft resolution of the IAEA Board of Governors, set for June 16, 2025, the world was set to show tha tit increasingly recognizes the recklessness, aggression, emptiness, and war-making behavior of the Islamic Republic.

A realistic view shows the Islamic Republic saw the negotiations as a battlefield—even a form of jihad (which it equates with Islamic terrorism). It sees itself as righteous, pragmatic, and peace-loving, and the rest of the world as false, biased, and hostile. The Tehran dictator’s propaganda machine constantly threatened and bluffed, saying: "We will respond to any act of war with a decisive, destructive, and proportionate response."

Russia, too, sought to fish in these troubled waters, always opportunistic and position-seeking. Naturally, neither China nor Russia wanted an agreement between the Islamic Republic and the U.S. Mediation by these two countries, who act as the regime's masters, was meaningless.

However, for Israel (and the Western world), the complete destruction of the IRGC-affiliated nuclear facilities became essential and necessary - a matter of Israel’s survival. And so Israel has gone out to war for itself - and the Western world.

Its mission: The nuclear threat and tool of intimidation must be removed from the hands of the illegitimate, repressive regime in Iran.

The military strike by Israel going on in full force as this article is published. This decisive action to preserve its existence is the height of realism and will prevent future wars and crises.

It is a golden opportunity for regime change in Tehran.

The White House and the IAEA Board of Governors should consider this: on one hand, poverty, misery, crisis, and corruption in the decaying structure of the repressive regime have led to collective action and social backlash. On the other hand, a legitimacy crisis has shaken the foundations of the criminal Ayatollahs’ rule.

Iran is a society on the brink of collapse—helpless, hopeless, and disillusioned—with a regime that is lost, unplanned, deceitful, repressive, and anti-human.

If the world does not interfere and does not give artificial life to the criminal mullahs in Iran, and allows for the destruction of nuclear facilities to be followed by a nationwide uprising against religious despotism, the world will breathe easier.

But if America—and Trump—choose to remain silent or complicit, just like the Democrats who wish to preserve this puppet regime and its wet cardboard tiger, they will go down in history as disgraced, hated, and untrustworthy. All their talk of American values, human rights, and democracy will appear hollow and meaningless.

America's support for Israel's attack on Iran under President Donald Trump is proof of America's standing by its values, human rights and democracy. It will atone for the 1979 US government's ringing the bell marking the end of the patriotic, pro-Western monarchy in Iran and welcoming Khomeini and the mullahs, plunging Iran into enmity towards the west, as well as its own devastation and ruin.