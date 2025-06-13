IAEA reports on Iran's advancement towards a nuclear weapon IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IDF on Friday morning exposed additional details on Iran's nuclear program, after Israel launched Operation Rising Lion against Iran.

According to the IDF, in recent months, accumulated intelligence information has provided evidence that the Iranian regime is approaching the point of no return. The convergence of the Iranian regime's efforts to produce thousands of kilograms of enriched uranium, alongside decentralized and fortified enrichment compounds in underground facilities, enables the Iranian regime to enrich uranium to military-grade levels, enabling the regime to obtain a nuclear weapon within a short period of time.

Additionally, in recent years, and more so since the beginning of the war, concrete progress has been identified in the Iranian regime's efforts to produce weapons components adapted for a nuclear bomb.

"The Iranian regime has been working for decades to obtain a nuclear weapon. The world has attempted every possible diplomatic path to stop it, but the regime has refused to stop," noted the IDF.

It revealed for the first time that the Iranian regime is advancing a secret plan for the technological advancement of all parts of the development of a nuclear weapon. In the framework of this plan, senior nuclear scientists in Iran have been working to secretly develop all components needed for developing a nuclear weapon.

"In recent months, this program has accelerated significantly," the IDF said, "bringing the regime significantly closer to obtaining a nuclear weapon. This is clear evidence that the Iranian regime is operating to obtain a nuclear weapon."

"The State of Israel has been left with no choice. The IDF has the obligation to act in defense of the civilians of Israel and will continue to do so," it stated.

credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

