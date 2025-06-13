Israel closed its airspace early Friday morning in conjunction with the launch of Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iran’s nuclear program.

Ben Gurion Airport has been fully evacuated, and all flights have been canceled.

El Al announced a suspension of all flights to and from Israel, stating: "We apologize for the inconvenience and hope for better and quieter days soon."

Arkia reported that two of its flights were diverted to Larnaca—Flight 992 from New York and another from Croatia. "Passengers will be transferred to hotels until further notice," the airline said.

Israir issued the following statement: "Passengers scheduled to depart from Ben Gurion Airport are requested to remain at home and not come to the airport. Updates regarding the reopening of Israeli airspace will be provided at least six hours in advance via media channels. Once reopened, updated flight schedules will be available on Israir’s website and the Israel Airports Authority website."