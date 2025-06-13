The Commander of the Home Front Command, MG Rafi Milo, issued a statement after Israel launched Operation Rising Lion against Iran.

“During this campaign we anticipate widespread alerts. It is crucial to that you take shelter in the best way possible, whether in your private home or in public spaces - preferably in a safe room, shelter, or protected space approved by the Home Front Command. If there are no protected spaces near you, you must enter a stairway or an interior room," said Milo.

"Every civilian must be aware of the most protected space in their area. When an alert is received, you must enter the protected space and remain there until further notice. You must avoid unnecessary movement outside and refrain from driving on the road. There are challenging and complicated days ahead of us. We are strong together and prepared to defend the State of Israel,” he added.