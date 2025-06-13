Following the special state of emergency declared overnight, Magen David Adom (MDA) is on the highest level of alert, prepared for any scenario and ready to provide medical assistance as needed, spokesperson Zaki Heller said.

He added that MDA's EMTs and paramedics are deployed across the country in ambulances, mobile intensive care units, and motorcycles. MDA urges the public to follow the guidelines of the Home Front Command, remain near a protected area, and for any medical need, call MDA’s emergency dispatch on 101.

"MDA also calls on the public to stay informed about blood donation locations throughout the country via MDA's website at http://www.mdais.org/dam, and to come and donate blood. It is recommended to schedule a donation appointment through the MDA website and to complete the donor questionnaire, which will be sent to your mobile phone before arriving."