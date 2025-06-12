Six additional members of the 'flotilla' that attempted to breach the naval blockade of Gaza this week have been deported from Israel, the Foreign Ministry announced this afternoon (Thursday).

"Six more passengers from the ‘selfie yacht,’ including Rima Hassan, are on their way out of Israel. Bye-bye—and don’t forget to take a selfie before you leave," the ministry stated.

12 people were arrested early Monday morning when the boat was intercepted by the IDF on its way to Gaza, including climate activist Greta Thunberg, EU Parliament Member Rima Hassan, and "Game of Thrones" actor Liam Cunningham.

Thunberg was one of four activists from the flotilla who agreed to be deported and left Israel on Tuesday. Hassan was one of eight flotilla participants who refused to sign the deportation order until today.

Yesterday, Hassan and Brazilian activist Thiago Avila announced the beginning of a hunger strike in protest against their arrest.

Following their arrests, the activists were shown the 43-minute video depicting the atrocities Hamas committed on October 7, 2023. They refused to watch the video when they realized what it depicted.