The administration of US President Donald Trump has urged countries not to participate in an upcoming United Nations conference in New York focused on a potential two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians, according to a report by Reuters.

A diplomatic cable dated June 10 cautions that nations pursuing measures against Israel following the conference may be seen as acting contrary to US foreign policy interests. Such actions, the cable warns, could result in diplomatic repercussions.

The message further states that the United States is firmly opposed to any unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state.

The US State Department has not issued a comment on the matter at this time.

The warning from Washington comes amid heightened diplomatic momentum in Europe. French President Emmanuel Macron recently announced that France plans to formally recognize a Palestinian state during the same UN summit in New York. Speaking to France 5 television after visiting Egypt, Macron said, "We must move towards recognition, and we will do so in the coming months."

Macron indicated that France and Saudi Arabia are collaborating to co-host the conference, which could serve as the stage for coordinated recognitions of a Palestinian state by multiple countries. He described the initiative as part of a broader effort to encourage mutual recognition and regional stability.

Explaining the rationale, Macron stated, "Such recognition would allow France to be clear in our fight against those who deny Israel's right to exist, which is the case with Iran - and to commit ourselves to collective security in the region."

The Palestinian Authority welcomed Macron's comments, with PA "minister of state for foreign affairs" Varsen Aghabekian Shahin calling the potential recognition "a step in the right direction." However, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar criticized the move, warning that unilateral recognition of a "fictional Palestinian state" would reward terrorism and embolden Hamas.

Several European countries, including Spain, Ireland, Norway, and Slovenia, have recently extended formal recognition to a Palestinian state.