US President Donald Trump expressed growing doubt that Iran will agree to halt its nuclear ambitions under a revised US deal, saying he is “less confident now” than before, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

In an interview on Miranda Devine’s new podcast Pod Force One, Trump said Iran appears to be “delaying,” adding, “they’re not going to have a nuclear weapon,” with or without a deal.

“I don’t know,” Trump told Devine, when asked if a deal can be reached. “I don’t know. I did think so, and I’m getting more and more — less confident about it.”

From his standpoint, a deal is important because “it would be nicer to do it without warfare, without people dying,” but Tehran does not seem to have “the same level of enthusiasm for them to make a deal.”

On Tuesday, General Michael "Erik" Kurilla, outgoing Commander of United States Central Command (CENTCOM), provided an in-depth analysis of the changing security dynamics in the Middle East, focusing particularly on the growing threats posed by Iran and its proxy networks, and the crucial role of Israel and regional partners in maintaining stability.

In his testimony, General Kurilla expressed concern about Iran’s accumulation of enriched uranium and its potential to develop nuclear weapons in a short timeframe. He said, "Should the Regime decide to sprint to a nuclear weapon, it is estimated that current stockpiles and the available centrifuges... are sufficient to produce its first 25 kg of weapons-grade material in roughly one week."

General Kurilla also disclosed that he has provided Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and President Donald Trump with "a wide range of options" in the event that diplomatic efforts fail to prevent Iran from advancing its nuclear program. While the specifics of these military options remain classified, Kurilla emphasized that CENTCOM is prepared to act decisively if ordered. He underlined that deterrence must be backed by credible military readiness.