Honorable MK Edelstein,

We, the former Soviet Jewry prisoners of Zion, always follow your activities in the Knesset with joy. After all, you are one of us, a representative of ours in the highest institution of the State of Israel.

This was the purpose of our efforts in the Underground - to reach the State of Israel and to bring Jews from the Soviet Union with us, so that we could contribute our share to the building of the Jewish State.

At this critical time when our country is at war, we believe that your proposed law to draft Haredim into the army does not serve this purpose.

Certainly, all citizens must serve. The blood of the Haredi sons is no more precious than the blood of our courageous sons who go out to battle the enemy.

The tragic and unbearable situation, where there is a large public, a healthy and strong society sitting at home while our sons are fighting, is intolerable.

But it is clear to everyone that your proposed law leads to only one result - the government will fall.

Creating an atmosphere of chaos in the nation will weaken the war effort a thousand times. The supposedly desired goal - strengthening the army - will bring the opposite result, serving the interests of our enemies.

We ask you - as you are a wise man - to stop this unwise action immediately.

You propose to force this community to enlist through various forms of harassment, penalties, and economic and social attacks on their families, blessed with many children. The means and tools proposed in your law resemble the ways of the Soviets.

You know from your own experience that the persecution of the Soviet authorities against our underground Jewish activity only strengthened our desire not to surrender. As it is written, "And when they afflicted them, they multiplied and grew."

We are a stiff-necked people. The path to change through the application of pressure will never bring about the desired goal. Unmotivated soldiers who enlist through force will not bring us victory.

Additionally, in light of the difficult period for Israel during the months of Tamuz and Av, we call upon you and all of Israel - to uproot the poison of hatred amongst brothers and to increase acts of gratuitous love.

Sincerely,

Yosef Mendelevich, Chairman of the Veterans of Prisoners of Zion and Refuseniks



