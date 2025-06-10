A video that was published online Tuesday showed an elderly woman being swiftly led into a police vehicle, sparking public concern.

Following widespread attention, police clarified that the woman was detained in Rehovot and is suspected of several violent acts: assaulting an infant (six months old) with a disability in a stroller, hurling stones at a group of teenage boys, and attacking a six-year-old girl in the street.

Police said they received multiple citizen reports via the emergency line (100), prompting officers to rush to the scene. Upon arrival, the woman resisted identification and arrest but was taken into custody on suspicion of assault.

Investigators added that, based on initial findings, they will assess whether additional criminal charges and a professional mental-health evaluation are required.