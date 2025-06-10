President Isaac Herzog hosted President Javier Milei of Argentina on Tuesday for a state visit marked by mutual declarations of solidarity, a ceremonial welcome, and strong statements addressing global terrorism and Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

In an official ceremony held at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, President Herzog welcomed his Argentine counterpart with an honor guard and the playing of both nations’ anthems. The visit underscored the deepening ties between the two countries, with both leaders praising the strength and significance of their bilateral relationship.

President Herzog highlighted the historic friendship, noting the 75 years of diplomatic relations between Israel and Argentina and commending Milei for taking those relations to "new heights."

“Just a few months ago, we marked 75 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Argentina and Israel,” Herzog said. “Thanks to your leadership, my friend Mr. President, and your friendship… we are able today to mark not only 75 years of bilateral relations, but also a historic peak in the warm relations between our countries.”

“The relations between Argentina and Israel have deep historical roots,” he added, citing the Argentine Embassy as the first Latin American diplomatic mission established in Israel and praising the vibrant Jewish and Argentine communities as “magnificent bridges that contribute to the strong alliance between our nations.”

In his remarks, Herzog emphasized the urgent need for global unity in confronting Iran and its terror proxies. “In the face of the Iranian threat—a threat to all humanity—we must stand united, determined, and resolute,” he declared. “Israel cannot tolerate a nuclear Iran. Our allies cannot tolerate a nuclear Iran. The world cannot tolerate a nuclear Iran.”

He continued, “With your permission, I now call on all the leaders of the free world—to stand with unified, determined resolve—and to declare unequivocally: no diplomatic progress can be made until the hostages are released.”

President Herzog also paid tribute to President Milei’s outspoken support following the October 7th massacre, during which 27 Argentinians were killed and 21 were taken hostage by Hamas. “The State of Israel, and I at its head, will always remember your standing by Israel and your arrival here to stand with us in our time of great hardship,” he said. “We will always remember your resolute calls and actions for the immediate return of all the hostages, including those who hold Argentine citizenship.”

“True friends are measured in times of crisis,” Herzog added, recalling Milei’s emotional visit to Kibbutz Nir Oz and Argentina’s declaration of national mourning after the murder of the Bibas family. “Your words of truth ring clear,” Herzog concluded. “You are a true friend.”

President Milei, in turn, reaffirmed Argentina’s unwavering support for Israel and its stance against terrorism. “The friendship between our two states and peoples is a diplomatic pillar of our administration,” he said. “As a nation, we wish to stand firmly by your side as you go through these somber days.”

“Israel, in its rejection of the cowardly surrender in the face of terrorism, is currently a lighthouse shining a light on the path of freedom,” Milei stated. “Argentina, with its own epic in defense of freedom, also intends to shine light in the same direction.”

Referring to the October 7th massacre and earlier attacks on Argentine soil, including the AMIA and Israeli Embassy bombings, Milei emphasized, “The fight against terrorism is a cause that unites us as nations and to which we are firmly committed.”

He reiterated Argentina’s demand for the release of the four citizens still held hostage by Hamas—Eitan Horn, Ariel and David Cunio, and Lior Rudaeff—declaring, “We will never give up demanding the unconditional release of all those kidnapped and still held.”

Milei expressed hope that the visit would serve as a milestone in the strengthening of ties between Argentina and Israel. “We hope to be able to continue to enhance the ties between our nations based on these common goals and long-standing ties,” he said.

He concluded with a passionate affirmation: “May God bless Israel. May God bless Argentina. And may the force of Heaven be with us. Long live freedom!”

The visit comes as Argentina prepares to assume the presidency of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), a role Herzog said will further amplify Argentina’s leadership in the global fight against antisemitism.