As the Houthi attacks on international shipping and Israeli interests escalate, Israel finds itself at a critical juncture.

The patience and restraint of the Jewish state have been tested repeatedly by this Iranian-backed proxy, whose aggression threatens not only Israeli security but the stability of vital global maritime routes. It is time for Israel to decisively and strategically neutralize the Houthi threat—not only in the name of self-defense but in accordance with the values and obligations rooted deeply in Jewish tradition.

Strategic Reality

The Houthis, officially known as Ansar Allah, have transformed from a Yemeni insurgent group into a well-armed militia with regional ambitions. Armed and financed by Iran, their access to ballistic missiles and drone technology has allowed them to target shipping lanes in the Red Sea, launch missiles at Israeli territory, and attack Western interests. Their boldness is not accidental—it is the result of a deliberate strategy by Tehran to encircle Israel through proxy militias, from Hezbollah in the north to Hamas in Gaza and now the Houthis in the south.

Israel cannot afford to ignore this encroachment. While diplomatic coordination with allies like the United States and Saudi Arabia is essential, the ultimate responsibility for Israeli security rests in Jerusalem.

Jewish Tradition and the Ethics of Self-Defense

The Torah is unambiguous on the principle of self-defense. In Exodus 22:1, we are told, “If a thief is caught breaking in and is struck so that he dies, there shall be no bloodguilt for him.” The Talmud (Sanhedrin 72a) expands on this, stating, “If someone comes to kill you, rise up and kill him first.” This principle, known as “habah lehorgecha hashkem lehorgo”—“if someone comes to kill you, rise early to kill him”—is not a license for aggression but a moral imperative for preemptive defense.

Applied to modern geopolitics, this principle underscores Israel’s right—and duty—to eliminate clear and present threats. The Houthis, who openly call for the destruction of Israel and act in concert with its sworn enemies, present precisely such a threat.

Amalek and the War of Obligation

While it is often inappropriate to draw direct comparisons between contemporary enemies and biblical archetypes, the Houthis’ ideological extremism and genocidal rhetoric evoke the Torah’s treatment of Amalek, the ancient nation that attacked Israel from behind in the desert. In Deuteronomy 25:17-19, the Jewish people are commanded to remember what Amalek did and to "blot out the memory of Amalek from under heaven." The key element here is motive: Amalek attacked not out of politics or territorial disputes, but out of hatred for the people of Israel.

While the Houthis are not Amalek, their consistent targeting of civilians and incitement of hatred reflects an enemy that does not seek peace or coexistence but destruction. The Jewish laws of warfare distinguish between optional wars (milchemet reshut) and obligatory wars (milchemet mitzvah). Maimonides (Rambam) in Mishneh Torah, Laws of Kings 5:1 states that a war fought to defend Israel from an imminent threat is a milchemet mitzvah—a commanded war.

In this light, a preemptive and proportionate military campaign to dismantle the Houthi threat is not merely permitted—it is required.

International Law and Legitimacy

Under international law, Israel retains the right to self-defense as guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter. The Houthis’ repeated acts of aggression, including missile and drone attacks, constitute acts of war. Furthermore, their targeting of international commercial vessels is a direct violation of the Law of the Sea and poses a global security threat.

Any Israeli military operation would be carried out, as always, with the IDF’s strict code of ethics, designed to minimize civilian casualties while neutralizing legitimate military targets. Unlike the Houthis—who target civilians intentionally—Israel operates within the bounds of morality and law.

A Call for Clarity and Resolve

There are those in the international community who will undoubtedly condemn Israel for defending itself. But we must remember: moral clarity does not always align with popular opinion. The Jewish people are not strangers to being misunderstood or unfairly judged. The prophet Isaiah reminds us, “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness” (Isaiah 5:20). We must not allow diplomatic pressure or media narratives to obscure the reality of the threat facing Israel.

The State of Israel was reestablished to ensure that the Jewish people would never again be defenseless in the face of enemies. The Houthis have declared war on the Jewish state. To allow them to continue without consequence is not restraint—it is negligence.

Conclusion

It is time for Israel to act—not out of vengeance, but out of obligation. The Houthis must be dealt with swiftly, strategically, and decisively. The Torah commands us to protect life, defend our people, and pursue peace through strength. As King David writes in Psalms 144:1, “Blessed is the Lord, my rock, who trains my hands for war, and my fingers for battle.”

Let this be our guiding principle as we rise to meet the challenges of our time with courage, clarity, and faith.