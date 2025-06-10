A total of 279 individuals were killed in 2024 while seated in the front seat of a vehicle—a 25% increase compared to the previous year, according to data released by the Or Yarok road safety organization, based on figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics.

The front seat is generally considered more dangerous than the rear, due to its proximity to the point of impact in frontal collisions, which are among the most common types of accidents. The force exerted on front seat passengers is significantly higher, increasing the risk of severe injury or death.

In total, 9,545 people were injured in 2024 while seated in the front of a vehicle, 1,786 of whom sustained serious injuries.

On urban roads alone, 4,768 individuals were injured while seated in the front seat, representing 50% of all such injuries. Among them, 65 were killed and 882 seriously injured.

Jerusalem saw 542 front seat injuries in 2024, with 10 fatalities and 106 serious injuries. Over the past decade (2015-2024), 7,525 individuals were injured in similar circumstances in the capital, including 57 fatalities and 795 serious injuries.

In Tel Aviv-Yafo, 482 front seat passengers were injured in 2024, seven of whom were killed and 126 seriously injured. Since 2015, 9,413 were injured, including 74 killed and 1,235 seriously injured.

Haifa recorded 465 such injuries last year, with four fatalities and 42 serious injuries. Over the decade, the city saw 4,356 front seat injuries, including 30 deaths and 377 serious injuries.

In Petach Tikva, 290 front seat passengers were injured in 2024, six of whom were killed and 31 seriously injured. Since 2015, the city recorded 2,734 injuries in this category, including 31 fatalities and 240 serious injuries.

Or Yarok Director Adv. Yaniv Yaakov commented, "These alarming figures must serve as a wake-up call for the Ministry of Transportation and Road Safety. In many accidents, the front of the vehicle absorbs the initial impact, putting drivers and front-seat passengers at high risk. There are proven, cost-effective measures that can mean the difference between life and death—first and foremost, the use of seatbelts, followed by advanced safety systems."

“To reduce injuries among drivers and front-seat passengers, public awareness campaigns should emphasize the importance of wearing seatbelts. At the same time, police enforcement must be stepped up to ensure compliance. Numerous vehicle safety technologies are available that reduce the risk of front-end injuries, and the public should be encouraged to use them. A combination of consistent seatbelt use and advanced safety systems will significantly reduce front seat road casualties,” he added.