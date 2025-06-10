What is the effect of the American and European, police, media, universities, et al deferring to masked, violent hateful young Islamists and Leftists by foolishly tolerating their breaking of laws (except for Trump's refreshing calling a spade a spade)? What might be the effect on Israel's long term security?

What if the Islamists and the Leftists have already declared War and nobody is taking that seriously? The reader might be aware of the early 1970s saying "Suppose they gave a war and nobody came". That was derived from an American antiwar slogan from the hippie subculture during the Vietnam War era, popularized by Charlotte E. Keyes in her 1966 article for McCall's magazine titled "Suppose They Gave a War and No One Came". It was also the name of a 1970 American anti-war movie.

One problem is that each time liberal Jews, police, media, universities, Jewish organizations, or Christians adjust their plans or their speech so as not to "offend" Islamists, we are one step closer to submission.

See my book The Ideological Path to Submission ... and what we can do about it. Or my earlier book, Tolerism: The Ideology Revealed.

It is now my opinion that America's and Europe's submission we see almost every day in mainstream media (such as the toleration of shouts to kill all the Jews by "freeing" Palestine or removing Jews between "the river and the sea") reflect nothing so much as submission. Europe is showing us how not to react to this Jew-hating shouting and lawlessness.

Is Israel alone in its proper response to Islamism? I believe that the cultural values of Jews passed on to many Christians help us stand against evil.

We must insist that our friends acknowledge that this is a war of Good versus Evil. If we are too woke, too tolerant or too submissive to make this War about Good versus Evil, we are missing the obvious - that the War has started and we are in danger of losing it.

Israel should know better than any other country that it is very difficult to live alongside Islamists. While Israel has attempted every reasonable negotiation such as what produced the Oslo Accords, it took the barbaric October 7th to drive home the nature of the enemy. Now we see too many around the world accepting Hamas claims.

The war we are in must be understood as one that often eschews military weapons. We are fighting a culture war, an ideological war against a fast-growing Muslim world that seeks the establishment of the world-wide Caliphate based on Sharia Law. I argue that the West has just about lost this war and we must stop our wishful thinking and our naivete if we intend to have any chance to win this war for the benefit of our children and grandchildren.

Just one more example of the corner we are getting put into: Iran now has precision guided ballistic missiles and they are given to the Houthis, another crazed Iranian proxy with its most fervent hope being to kill Jews. The most significant event since October 7th was the Houthi missile furnished by Iran that hit near Ben Gurion airport.

Immediately many international airlines stopped flying into Israel and some tourists changed their plans. So we see how obsessive Israel-hatred may still allow Israel's enemies to hurt Israel, with our supposed friends now practically on the side of the Islamists - who have real voting power now in Europe and soon in countries like Canada and Australia, where pro-Israel speaker Hillel Fuld was just banned.

We must understand that the war for Islamism has already started and that in some respects, such as culture, journalism, policing and higher education, we may well be losing that was. It would really help if we stop deferring to the Islamists.