Trump: 'I think Greta Thunberg needs to go to an anger management course'

US President Donald Trump commented on Swedish activist Greta Thunberg's participation in a flotilla boat that was seized by Israeli forces early Monday morning while attempting to breach Israel's naval blockade of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

"She's a strange person, she's a young, angry person," Trump said of the 22-year-old Thunberg. "I don't know if it's real anger, it's very hard to believe.

"I think she has to go to an anger management class. That's my primary recommendation," he stated.

When asked if he believes Thunberg's claims that she was "kidnapped" when the boat was boarded, Trump responded, "I think Israel has enough problems without kidnapping Greta Thunberg."