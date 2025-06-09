Take the poster promoting the Pride March in Paris: seven individuals, each of a different color, who seem to rejoice at having strangled and put a white man on a leash. “Against the reactionary international” and “Queers of all countries, let’s unite,” the poster reads. Karl Marx in woke sauce.

An Islamic veil. A Palestinian Arab flag. A hanged white man. And all this is financed by the city of Paris and the Île-de-France region.

In “Why we strike” again Greta Thunberg, once environmental champion, now a militant in the ranks of the pro-Gaza movement, explained: “The climate crisis is not just about the environment. colonial, racist and patriarchal systems of oppression created and fueled it. We need to dismantle them all”.

Let’s reread it carefully: the climate crisis is the result of Western racism, colonialism and patriarchy, which must be dismantled (along with Zionism). We are in the heart of the mania of the West submerged in self-hatred.

And to satisfy her many fans and gain new media attention, Greta, now a woman, has set sail from Italy to the Gaza Strip together with a group of terrorist supporters, including those who dance at the news of the attacks. Israel stopped the boat and will deport them back to their countries.

They are the zombie children of the revolution and they are lucky that Israel stopped them before reaching Gaza.

Cocktails, selfies in the sun, dives into a sea of ​​selective indignation... On board, pro-Hamas MP Rima Hassan cooks for the revolution (organic and gluten-free), while Greta immortalizes herself in the golden sunset. And they post these videos.

Enjoy the joys of a woke sunbath.

“How do you become a useful idiot for the Islamists?” asks in Le Point Algerian novelist Kamel Daoud. “What is happening in this phenomenon of ‘self-substitution’ that leads to supporting positions that offend common sense and to believing that Kabul is more beautiful than Paris? Perhaps he wants to reach the supreme nirvana of the guilt-ridden intellectual, that is, to deny himself completely, to punish himself until he leaves only ashes. His ambition goes beyond politics and falls back into the intimate. He dreams of chaos, of course, but above all of revenge, punishment, pain, the wounding of ‘his’ with a sense of belonging that he rejects. He has chosen to be stupid out of passion. He has Kabul syndrome: seeing victims everywhere, she doesn’t see the Taliban anywhere.”

Eli Sharabi, the hostage who left Gaza skin and bones and without a wife and daughters (who were killed), has just told us that the terrorists, in exchange for food, wanted them to read the Koran. He refused, preferring to go hungry. (As an aside, he also wrote that when one of the four hostages with him was offered a date, he refused it unless the others got one as well.)

In 1985, Claude Lévi-Strauss, the author of the monumental “Tristes Tropiques”, articulated a vision of the West that is now completely out of fashion:

“I began to reflect at a time when our culture was attacking other cultures and at that time I set myself up as their defender and witness. Today I have the impression that the movement has reversed and that our culture has ended up on the defensive in the face of external threats, among which is the Islamic explosion. And suddenly I found myself an ethnological and firmly resolved defender of my own culture.”

As Lévy-Strauss wrote in a letter to the philosopher Raymond Aron: “I had to meet Islam to understand the danger that threatens us today. France is in the process of becoming Muslim.”

When these white Hamas useful idiots turn back to Europe, they will find their countries becoming like Gaza. Good luck to them.

Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has also appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary