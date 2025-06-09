The UK House of Commons scheduled a parliamentary debate for today to discuss a petition seeking to outlaw non-stun ritual slaughter, a move which would directly affect halal and kosher practices, The Independent reported. The petition, which garnered over 109,000 signatures, frames the method as “barbaric” and calls it incompatible with modern British values.

If passed, the ban would end longstanding religious exemptions allowing both Jewish shechita and some halal methods to proceed without pre-slaughter stunning. Supporters argue that animal welfare should override those exemptions; opponents contend that ritual slaughter follows strict religious guidelines and humane protocols.

Currently, UK law requires stunning for most meat, but permits exceptions for religious slaughter. In practice, almost all halal meat is stunning first, while kosher meat remains non-stunned. All operations take place in regulated facilities with oversight from the Food Standards Agency.

Critics of the petition warn it could strain religious freedoms and marginalize Britain’s Muslim and Jewish communities, arguing that dietary laws deeply shape cultural identity.

As the June 9 debate approaches, advocates advise constituents to contact MPs, while the Halal Monitoring Committee prepares to engage with policymakers to ensure accurate representation of ritual slaughter practices