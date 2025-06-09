US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee recently held discussions with senior haredi political figures in an effort to dissuade them from supporting the dissolution of the current Israeli government, according to a report aired Monday evening on Channel 13 News citing political and diplomatic sources.

In conversations over the past few days, Huckabee emphasized that government stability is crucial for confronting Iran. The ambassador reportedly conveyed a message stating, “Government stability is essential to address the Iranian issue,” framing his remarks as reflecting the position of the American administration.

These meetings come as the governing coalition prepares for the possibility of dissolving the Knesset. Huckabee is said to have spoken with several leading haredi politicians and influential figures within the haredi sector, underscoring the risks of heading to elections at this time.

During a conversation over the weekend with a senior haredi politician, Huckabee reiterated his concern, stating, “Stability of the government is important for dealing with the Iranian issue.” It remains unclear whether the ambassador's initiative was undertaken with the direct instruction of President Donald Trump or whether it was an independent move.

Sources close to the Prime Minister confirmed his awareness of Huckabee's involvement. In response, the ambassador’s office stated: “The ambassador meets with a wide range of Israeli officials. The content of the conversations remains private.”