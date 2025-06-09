מתוך הריאיון הבלעדי i24NEWS

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, spoke with i24NEWS correspondent Rafael Grossi in his interview with the Israeli media. In the interview, Grossi warned of the consequences of an attack on Iran and revealed that Iranian officials told him they would build a nuclear weapon if they were attacked.

"Certainly, this program runs wide and deep," Grossi said of Iran's nuclear program. "Many of these facilities are extremely well-protected," he cautioned, saying that a "very devastating force" would be required for any attack on them.

However, he warned that any such attack could have "an amalgamating effect, which would make the determination on the part of Iran to go to a nuclear weapon or to abaondon the treay on non-proliferation."

"I'm telling you this because they have told me," he emphasized.