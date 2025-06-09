Daniel Asulin, a 22-year-old recently discharged soldier from Kfar Hittim in the lower Galilee, was murdered in Tiberias on Sunday night because of a mistake in identity.

Asulin went out to celebrate his cousin's birthday, and at a certain point, departed on his electric scooter and was shot by unknown suspects. He was evacuated to Poria Hospital in critical condition, and after a short time, doctors pronounced him dead.

Daniel's mother, Avital Asulin, recounted: "We heard from the paramedic that Daniel managed to recite 'Shema Yisrael' and shortly after collapsed. The medical team told us that after 20 minutes, the bullet moved to his heart, and all the body's systems collapsed. The doctors said that even if they were at the scene of the shooting, they would not have been able to save him since the bullet hit his heart. After they shot him, he managed to say, 'They shot me, they shot me.'"

In addition to the murder in Tiberias, two other individuals were murdered overnight in violent incidents. In Umm al-Fahm, police arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his 60-year-old mother to death and moderately wounding his pregnant wife. In Daburiyya, a 27-year-old man was shot to death.