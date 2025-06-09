At approximately 9:08 pm on May 21, 2025, an assailant opened fire with a handgun on four individuals, two of whom—Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, a couple and Israeli embassy aides—were fatally shot as they were leaving the Washington D.C. Jewish Museum.

As the tragic news spread that the two Israeli Embassy employees were murdered in cold blood, Jewish college students from across the United States were meeting just blocks away, gathered not in fear, but in fierce determination to defend Israel and confront the antisemitism infecting their campuses.

OU Advocacy LIAT Fellows meeting with Congressional staff to advocate for Israel.

The students were part of the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center ’s Leadership in Advocacy Training (LIAT) Fellowship (in partnership with the OU’s Jewish Learning Initiative on Campus), which brings together Jewish students from universities across the country to learn how to navigate policy, media, and legal tools to defend Jewish life. For many, the week in Washington was a rare chance to step outside the isolation they often feel at schools where being visibly Jewish and unapologetically pro-Israel can make one a target more often than not.

“We were literally down the street when it happened,” said one fellow. “It made everything more real — more urgent. We’re not just students anymore. We’re part of a global fight.”

During that week, the fellows met with Israeli Deputy Chief of Mission Eliav Benjamin, congressional offices, former White House officials, and top legal advocates to discuss federal protections for Jewish students, push back against campus boycotts of Israel, and lobby for sanctions on Iran’s regime. Some met privately with Senators and Representatives; others delivered personal testimony about the intimidation and silencing they’ve faced from faculty and fellow students.

These students are not new to this work. They’ve been organizing on their campuses long before they arrived in Washington.

-Students Eduardo and Lucy launched an informational website equipped with a hotline that connects victims of campus antisemitism with legal assistance.

-Hannah successfully lobbied Binghamton University to incorporate antisemitism awareness into its mandatory diversity training.

-Others, such as Claire, spearheaded a coalition to oppose anti-Israel resolutions proposed by the student government at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

-Three others, David, Binyomin, and Shoshana, are leading the fight at Columbia University, now infamous as a national flashpoint for anti-Israel and antisemitic sentiment, where they’ve endured protests outside their dorms, academic hostility, and intimidation from peers. Undeterred, they’ve emerged as voices of strength and reason, rallying fellow students, organizing counter-programming, and advocating for institutional accountability.

“People say we’re too young to make a difference,” said another fellow. “But we’re out here holding our universities accountable and telling Congress what’s really happening on campus.”

As part of the fellowship, each participant designs a capstone project to advance real change on their campus. At Cornell University, Yael successfully reversed a planned event with the known anti-Israel artist, Kehlani, after her campaign garnered over 5,000 petition signatures.

“These students are among the most visionary and courageous advocates we’ve ever encountered,” said Nathan Diament, Executive Director of the OU Advocacy Center. “Their moral clarity and strategic leadership are urgently needed to protect the Jewish community.”

From the shadow of terror, they emerged with purpose and brought Israel’s message into the heart of American power. And while they have their work cut out for them, we can be justly proud of our younger generation, of its dedication, principles and love for the Jewish people.

Fellows talking with Congressmembers Randy Fine (R-FL) and Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) outside of Congress.

Max Oberg is a Public Affairs consultant.